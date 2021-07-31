Children’s Theatre of Terre Haute Inc. is saying “Hakuna Matata” — “no worries” in Swahili — after being shut down a couple of hours prior to opening in March 2020.
Post COVID-19 pandemic, cast members and crew are thrilled to be back to present Disney’s “Lion King Jr.” And fortunately, most of the original cast is returning to present the much-loved story of Simba and the animals of the Pridelands.
Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 3 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 in Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S. 25th St., where ample seating will allow the audience to space themselves. The production, suitable for all ages, runs a little over an hour.
Lions, giraffes, a rhino and other animals will gather on stage to greet the new king, Simba. The unforgettable cast of characters will bring the African savannah to life with Simba and Rafiki as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle ... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
Forty local youth from first grade to college in the production include Rafiki, Krishaa Motycka; Mufasa, Parker Schodlatz; Sarabi, Rachel Chubb; Zazu, Laney Perisho; Scar, Eli Perisho; Young Simba, Austin Betts; Young Nala, Hallie Henke; Sarafina, Ashlea Chubb; Shenzi, Ellie Corey; Banzai, Evangeline Mitchell; Ed, Christopher Williams; Timon, Michaela Wallen; Pumbaa, Stuart Breiding; Simba, Rollie Shepherd; Nala, Holly Henke. Also are hyenas Isaac Lee and Zakk Massa; lionesses Sophia Burt, Preslee Garner, Luna Rogers; buzzards Ella Fields, Mason Malloy, Elliott Murphy; lion cubs Cecilia Compton, Lizzie Downing, Nora Lovell, Saanvi Motycka, Haiden Smith, Molly Williams; gazelle Grace Tohill; and the Grassland with Claire Foster, Reese Kirchner, Addison Koie, Gavin Malloy, Jackson Murphy, Aubrey Scherle, Lucia Tanoos, Ozlynne Tharp, Jazmin Suggs.
Director Dixie Brown is assisted by Dan Rodriguez, music director, Brandon Halleck, choreographer, Maryann Boyd, assistant director. Kristen Pershio built the set and Jennifer Kiger is costume chair.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. For details, call 812-264-5930 or visit www.childrenstheatreofterrehaute.org/. Also, like Children’s Theatre on its Facebook page.
