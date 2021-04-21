Celebrate World Tai Chi Day at Fairbank Park on Saturday

Walden’s Wellness & Fitness Dojo is inviting the public to join in participation and demonstration of tai chi during World Tai Chi Day at 10 a.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park. The event will take place outside at the Blumberg shelter.
Since 1999, World Tai Chi Day has been a global event to educate the world of the health and healing benefits of tai chi. It takes place every year at 10 a.m. on the last Saturday of April worldwide. Events begin in the earliest time zones of New Zealand. Then, as the planet turns, events unfold across Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and finally in Hawaii.
Master Steve Walden has invited tai chi practitioners from across the Wabash Valley to participate in this annual event. “Students of all levels will enjoy getting together and participating during World Tai Chi Day,” Walden said.
Information on local tai chi classes will be available. Those participating and those observing at this event are asked to follow CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, to wear masks and social distance.
