Catholic Charities Terre Haute, a participant in the Summer Food Service Program, provides free meals to all children age 18 and under, and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Operating hours at Ryves Youth Center at Etling Hall, 1356 Locust St., are noon to 1:30 p.m. for snacks and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for supper Monday through Friday, June 1 through Aug. 13.
Meals, provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, are the same for all participants.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the state or local agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities can contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. In addition, program information can be made available in languages other than English.
For more details contact Jennifer Buell with Catholic Charities at 812-232-1447.
