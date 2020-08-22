Catching attention in Music City

Stepping stones to Seth England’s future in the music business emerged while growing up in tiny West Union, Ill.
They led to Nashville.
There was the local insurance agent who gave England guitar lessons at the agency office. “I probably played every Foghat riff known to man,” England recalled in an interview this summer.
And, there was his late grandfather, Doyle Caton, whose vast record collection and experiences in performing in bands opened England’s eyes to country music.
His parents influenced England’s path, too. His mother, Dee England, provided music in their church, as young Seth watched, and she worked jobs nearby at Indiana State University in Terre Haute and the Marathon Oil refinery in Robinson, Ill. His dad, Mike England, ran a limestone quarry. Their musical and business skills made an impression on Seth.
“Maybe all the while, I was not recognizing I was picking up those sorts of things,” England said.
Later, training and internships while earning a music business degree at Greenville University in southwestern Illinois directly connected England to industry pros in Nashville, Tenn.
Each step mattered. Today, the 34-year-old serves as CEO of Big Loud, a multi-faceted Nashville firm. It’s a record label with arms for publishing, management and capital investments. Big Loud Records’ stable of recording artists includes country mainstay Jake Owen, whose latest Top 10 hit “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” channels Indiana legend John Mellencamp; rising star Morgan Wallen, whose single “Whiskey Glasses” became 2019’s top song on two Billboard country charts; and singer Chris Lane, who’s scored five gold and one platinum country singles.
More young singers and songwriters are in Big Loud’s pipeline, too. England and his Big Loud partners and its staff also continue scouting for new talent.
“Our A&R sheet looks more like a minor league baseball [prospect] sheet,” England quipped, referring to Big Loud’s artist and repertoire team.
Such lofty activities seem a long way from his roots in West Union, a town of 300 residents best known for its popular West Union Cafe. England was born in Terre Haute, but grew up in West Union. Thirteen miles north on Illinois 1 sits Marshall, where England attended school. He played football at Marshall High School from 2000 to 2003, still ranks 24th on the Lions’ all-time tackles list.
Music entered England’s interests then, too, though in high school he focused more on sports, his parents explained Monday. Seth played percussion in the school bands, started attending concerts in Terre Haute with his cousin — with his parents’ permission, and buying music at a record store in Honey Creek Mall. West-central Indiana was familiar turf. England’s dad grew up in Terre Haute and Graysville.
“I certainly claim Terre Haute as kind of a second hometown,” England said.
The records England brought home from the mall trips ranged from contemporary Christian artists to mainstream rock and country acts like The Eagles, Alabama and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. England studied the albums’ liner notes, a biography of the compilation with listings of all the contributors. Meanwhile, Seth played in the worship band at the Englands’ church, with encouragement from youth pastor Tim Wood.
He and his parents visited the Greenville campus during England’s junior year at Marshall. “Seth had an eye-opening moment where he realized he could actually make a career out of something he loved,” his parents recalled via email. He made a choice as a senior to drop an advanced science class for a music theory class.
“From there, Seth never looked back and focused on making a small-town kid’s big dream a reality,” his parents explained.
And while England continued to play football in college at Greenville, it was his music business major that opened doors. He landed internships in Nashville wound up meeting Craig Wiseman. An award-winning songwriter and producer, Wiseman had founded Big Loud Shirt Publishing in Music City. England worked internships in Nashville during summer and winter breaks in college, and promoted shows on campus through the semesters, according to a Greenville University news release.
Wiseman, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer, launched Big Loud Shirt Publishing in 2003, and it became a factory for hit songs. After England graduated from Greenville, Wiseman hired him as Big Loud’s A&R man.
“In many, many ways, I look up to him as a big brother,” England said of Wiseman.
Initially, England’s job was to connect Big Loud songwriters’ compositions with recording artists. Those pairings led to country hits such as Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here,” Luke Bryan’s “Drunk on You” and the 2019 BMI Pop Song of the Year, “Meant to Be” recorded by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.
By 2011, England had founded Big Loud Mountain Publishing, signing Florida Georgia Line, among others. In 2015, Big Loud expanded, adding its record label division and shortened its moniker. “We sort of cut ‘Shirt’ off the name,” England said. The label is marking its fifth anniversary this year, with six No. 1 country hits to its credit and the largest streaming market of any independent label (5 billion streams worldwide as of July 2019), according to Nielsen Music.
England and his Big Loud partners and staff work with a roster of artists and songwriters often from early points in their careers. “You know that person through and through before they become publicly notable,” England said. Even after the performers gain some acclaim, they still “just need to hear truth, honesty and encouragement,” he added.
Big Loud singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is one example. The 27-year-old Tennessee native topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with a trio of singles — 2017’s “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line, 2018’s “Whiskey Glasses” and last year’s “Chasin’ You.” England’s first meeting with a younger Wallen in the studio stands out in his memory.
Wallen had some rough edges, “but there was no denying — from the moment he opened his mouth and you heard that voice — you knew it was something special,” England remembered.
England expects breakthroughs from other up-and-coming Big Loud artists, including Chattanooga singer-songwriter Larry Fleet and Evansville’s Sean Stemaly, a self-taught performer who practiced while singing in the cab of a tractor. “He’s an Indiana guy, through and through,” England said of Stemaly.
Even as the coronavirus has disrupted normal activities on Nashville’s Music Row indefinitely, England sees a bright future and more hits on Big Loud’s horizon.
“I certainly know our best years not done yet,” he said, “and we’re going to be here for many years to come.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
