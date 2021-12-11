“Cash, The Killer & The King” is scheduled 7 p.m. today, Dec. 11, in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
The Spotlight Entertainment LLC performance will take its audience on a journey to the greatest era in rock ‘n’ roll music when iconic legends Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash came to Memphis, Tennessee, to record at a small, yet unknown record label.
Classic songs include “That’s All Right,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “It’s Now or Never,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “High School Confidential,” “Crazy Arms,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” and more.
Tickets are $20, reserved; $15, general admission. General admission tickets also will be sold at the Boot City main register area and at the door on show night.
For tickets or more details call 812-299-8521 or visit bootcityopry.com.
