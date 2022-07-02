The Nuns of the Carmelite Monastery will be celebrating nine days of prayer in preparation for the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, beginning July 8 and concluding July 16.
Father Adrian Burkeb a Monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will be the celebrant and homilist.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary and a prayer in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, followed by Mass. The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. All are welcome. The monastery is located at 59 Allendale.
