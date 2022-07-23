Capturing images of transportation icons

Many motorists view the trains rolling through Terre Haute as a frustration. The phrase "I got railroaded" is a generally legitimate excuse for being late to work, given the city's 43 crossings. Folks who film and photograph trains as a hobby see the rumbling, screeching transportation workhorses differently.
Hunter Givens became fascinated with trains as youngster growing up in Robinson, Illinois.
"My dad used to take me to watch the coal train go by — the sheer size and weight and the visuals of watching them go by," Givens recalled last week. "Just seeing them snake through the most scenic areas."
Now 23 years old and a resident of Sullivan, Givens films and photographs trains as a hobby. He's captured images of passing trains in Terre Haute, where he works for the Indiana State University campus police department, as well as Sullivan, and at Crawford County, Effingham, Vandalia, Marshall, Mt. Carmel and Mattoon in Illinois.
"A lot of people don't even realize it's a hobby, and don't know what we're doing," Givens said.
A variety of terms describe the railway hobbyists — rail fans, rail enthusiasts, trainspotters, rail buffs, according to the Trainspotter's Guide on Tripbase.com. The 1996 movie "Trainspotting" spotlighted the hobby of collecting information and images of passing trains. The hobby itself predates that Ewan McGregor movie and has continued into the 21st century.
Of course, it's important to film or photograph trains in a proper location from a safe distance, said Bill Foster, co-founder of the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum at 1316 Plum St. in Terre Haute. (Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit Rail Safety Education organization, provides guidelines on its website: https://bit.ly/3ze7VBx )
The Terre Haute museum is a popular location for capturing photographs and videos of trains. That sector of the city — from the museum north to Locust Street — features a brief merger of two CSX rail lines, one running east and west, and the other north and south. "So it's pretty busy," Foster explained. With more than 30 trains per day passing through that sector, rail fans like the view from the museum, which sits adjacent to the tracks and is open noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
"There's people that come from all around the country to sit out there and watch," he added. Specialty trains spark high interest.
Several capture photos or videos and post them to social media sites for fellow rail fans to watch. "There's probably a good dozen of them that show up from time to time," Foster said.
The hobby has a deep history. “The films and videos that younger fans are doing now have their roots in the early railroad photography,” said Elrond Lawrence, marketing coordinator for the Madison, Wisconsin-based Center for Railroad Photography and Art.
Rail buffs used to have to get photos published in Trains or Rail Fan & Railroad magazines or “you were pretty much stuck doing a slide show from your house,” Lawrence said. Later, VHS videos became popular. Now train films can be shared immediately online.
Kyle Barnhart started filming videos of trains, under the watchful eyes of his parents, as an 8-year-old. He filmed the passing locomotives and rail cars with a digital tablet, with no stabilization like a tripod. “So they were very wobbly,” he recalled this month.
He’s developed more expertise since then. Now 16 and a student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Barnhart films trains with a Sony camcorder, and occasionally a cellphone, propped on a tripod. He often shoots videos two to four days a week at the museum. He edits those two- to five-minute clips into a single larger video.
Then, “I post them all on YouTube, so other people can enjoy them,” Barnhart said.
More than 4,000 rail buffs follow Barnhart’s train-oriented YouTube channel.
“I’ve got several friends close by that like to [film the trains] too,” Barnhart said. “That’s one of the best aspects of it.” They’re among an online network of trainspotters, who share alerts of special trains going through particular areas.
Once news of incoming trains arrives, Barnhart and his parents frequently make a trip with him to the museum area or other locations. Barnhart recently got his driver’s permit, so he’ll eventually be able to make those outings on his own. “I told him he still has to check with us first,” said his mom, Deanna Foxworthy.
Together, they’ve trekked to 18 states, from California to New Jersey, helping their son capture train videos.
“He takes us on quite a few road trips,” Foxworthy said. “I’ve gone to lots of places in the country we wouldn’t have otherwise seen, if he didn’t have this hobby.”
That includes an excursion to Illinois for the Galesburg Railroad Days festival, a 44-year tradition that this year featured tours of the rail museum there, a carnival, block party, arts, games and music from BritBeat, a Beatles tribute band.
The actual videos Kyle captures have improved in quality. Cinematography is part of his family. His dad, Brent Barnhart, operates the Moonlight Drive-in in Terre Haute, the Paris Theatre in Illinois, the Starlite Drive-in at Bloomington, as well as theaters in Linton, Washington and French Lick.
“I’ve learned how the lighting works with the train and the sun,” Kyle said. “I like to stay on the sunlit side of the tracks, and I’ve kind of gotten that from [the family’s theater background].”
Kyle places information on his film to indicate the trains’ destinations, engine and model numbers, and the filming location. He also studies the methods of other train videographers.
The trains themselves intrigue him the most.
“I think I was 3 or 4 years old, and I saw the train going by and it fascinated me,” he remembered. “I just think they’re cool.”
The Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is an ideal place to watch those machines in action, just as they’ve done since the 19th century. “I like going up in Haley Tower and watching them up on the observation deck,” Barnhart said.
Haley Tower and Springhill Tower are a pair of preserved interlocking towers at the museum, which also has a roster of “rolling stock” that includes cabooses, a locomotive, boxcar and a World War II-era troop sleeper car, as well as other elements.
For people who can’t see the volume and variety of trains that pass by the museum, they can check out Barnhart’s videos on YouTube.
“I like to think my videos are for everybody,” he said. “They can be enjoyed by kids, but also be enjoyed by adults.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.