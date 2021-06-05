CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute will lead a group trip to Kansas City, Missouri, leaving July 29 and returning Aug. 1. Participants will have an opportunity to visit the world-renowned exhibit “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” at Union Station where they will experience the history of the Holocaust through a collection of over 700 artifacts.
In addition, the trip will include a visit to The National World War I Memorial and Museum to learn about events which led up to the Holocaust and WWII. These visits will be supplemented with the sharing of both Eva Mozes Kor’s and Walter Sommers’ stories. Kor was a Holocaust survivor, a survivor of medical experiments conducted by Dr. Mengele in Auschwitz, the founder of CANDLES, and a forgiveness advocate who passed away on July 4, 2019. Sommers is a Holocaust survivor, WWII veteran, and docent at CANDLES who comes in to share his story and passion for history with museum visitors even at 100 years old. Trip participants also will have an opportunity to tour the Steamboat Arabia Museum and a partial day to explore more of the ever-bustling Kansas City at their leisure.
In addition to admission to all exhibits, accommodations at a 4-star hotel in downtown Kansas City are included with all trip packages as well as dinners and breakfasts. Participants who select the complete trip package will have the option of meeting the group in either Terre Haute or at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Saint Louis, Missouri, to travel by Turner Coach bus to and from the hotel in Kansas City. In addition, participants who purchase the complete trip package will have dinner provided on the departure day and lunch on the returning day. The time spent traveling on the bus also will be used to share more about CANDLES, Kor and Sommers, as well as added reflection and discussion time.
Two other trip packages will be offered for participants who wish to meet the group at the Kansas City hotel. They can select either the “with a car” or “without a car” package. Parking at the hotel during the duration of the trip will be arranged for participants’ personal vehicles. If parking for a personal vehicle is not needed, participants can select the other package.
For more details and to register for the trip, visit the “Kansas City Summer 2021 Trip” section of the CANDLES website under the “Trips” tab or visit https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/trips/kansas-city-summer-2021-trip.html/.
CANDLES offers limited scholarship opportunities to educators and students who may need financial assistance. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist people in helping area youth and their communities learn about the Holocaust and develop ideas to prevent prejudice, hatred and violence.
To apply for a scholarship, complete and submit the form provided on the “Kansas City 2021 Trip” page at https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/file_download/inline/2fa1e8f1-842b-49f8-a9a7-3773a935ec63/.
Dates to remember:
Before July 5: Registration packet and $200 nonrefundable deposit due.
June 18: Scholarship applications due.
June 24: Scholarship awards announced.
June 30: Decisions to accept or decline scholarship awards are due.
July 5: Full trip balance due and the last day to register for the trip.
For more information email trips@candlesholocaustmuseum.org or call 812-234-7881.
