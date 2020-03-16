This event has been canceled
Zoé Delefortrie, PhD candidate and research assistant at Indiana State University, will speak Wednesday, March 18, during a Wabash Valley Audubon Society program in Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St.
At 6:30 p.m., Delefortrie will share her research in “Bird and Parasite: The Impact of Avian Malaria on White-Throated Sparrow Fitness,” where she will discuss host-parasite co-evolution and its impacts on the bird’s reproductive success. Non-members also can attend the free program. Visit https://www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org and like the Wabash Valley Audubon Society Facebook page for more details.
