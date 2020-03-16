Remnant Church seeks volunteers for its Community Easter Egg Hunt scheduled April 4 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
All volunteers, age 12 and older, must attend an information night set for 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 in the church at 800 E. Haythorne Ave.
Purchase of a volunteer T-shirt for $10 is optional. Orders must be made by March 24.
Volunteers are needed from 6 to 8 p.m. April 2 in the church to fill over 30,000 eggs with candy. T-shirts will be available for pickup.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the hunt, volunteers age 12 and older are needed to run egg hunts and carnival games, and help with inflatables, prizes, food and drink stations, registration and other tasks.
The egg hunt schedule: infant to 2 years, 11:15 a.m.; age 3 to PreK, about 11:45; 5 to 7 years, about 12:15 p.m. and 8 to 11 years, at about 12:45.
The church is asking volunteers to go to https://www.signupgenius.com/
