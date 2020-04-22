Can you finish these 10 digital Indiana jigsaw puzzles?

That's what visitIndiana.com wants to know. It's challenging Hoosiers with digital jigsaw puzzles featuring some of the most beautiful landscapes in Indiana.

"Hoosiers and citizens around the country are staying home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which can leave some time to fill," Josh Alsip writes in the April 3 Indiana Insider blog on the website providing the jigsaw puzzles.

"One way people are passing the time is by completing jigsaw puzzles. It is proven that jigsaw puzzles can sharpen your brain and improve your mood."

The list of puzzles includes Bridgeton Mill — an intermediate challenge with 96 pieces. Another Parke County puzzle, Ladders at Turkey Run State Park — is a 100-piece challenge.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"Most of the photos were taken by travelers," Alsip writes. "These puzzles can be completed on your phone or computer, with difficulty levels ranging from easy to hard. Now, take some time to unwind and begin your Indiana jigsaw puzzle!"

The remaining puzzles in the challenge include well-known landscapes in Richmond, Gary, French Lick, Lieber State Recreation Area, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Shipshewana, the Hoosier National Forest, and downtown Indianapolis.

To begin a puzzle, go to: https://bit.ly/3cHwGIa.