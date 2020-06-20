Indiana’s state parks and forests seek volunteers to serve as campground hosts in exchange for free camping during their service.
Hosts work a minimum of 20 hours per week. The volunteer period varies at respective sites, based on the number of applicants and the amount and type of work required.
A complete list of hosting duties is at on.IN.gov/DNRCampgroundHost or potential applicants can contact the property at which they would like to serve as host. Completion of a volunteer application is required to apply. Visit on.IN.gov/INStateParksVolunteer.
