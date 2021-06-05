Camp Invention will return to Terre Haute for its 18th year this summer. This weeklong virtual adventure provides opportunities for open-ended exploration of science, technology, engineering and more. Children rotate through a variety of hands-on activities each day while collaborating with others online to think creatively and invent their own solutions to real-world challenges.
In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Duke Energy and the Terre Haute Camp Invention Team, the program is being offered to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade the week of July 19-23. Tim Moss will serve as director.
he daily sessions will be led by a local educator. Participants may also choose to complete the modules at their convenience by following the enclosed and online resources for each module. Relatives and friends from across the country may enroll in the program and participate virtually.
Activity kits will be delivered directly to participants.
During the program, young innovators will:
• Design morphing vehicles to travel across land, then find inspiration in nature to add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• Experiment with fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity as they build, test and modify a device to launch rubber ducks to reach international landmarks.
• Make and adopt robotic crickets and apply empathy to build customized habitats and protective gear for their solar-powered bots.
• Reverse engineer a wireless microphone to discover sound waves, then use their unique voice to create and promote an invention.
Plans are to return to in-person camp next summer at Ivy Tech Community College.
Availability is limited. Visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure a spot. Discounts are available for two or more children with the promo code SIBLOVE30 until June 27. Those signing up three or more should use the code SIBLOVE40 until June 27.
For more information contact Moss at t81@aol.com or 812-201-7993.
See camp in action at https://youtu.be/RS-tditTykw and https://youtu.be/aX4r8bQSsJA.
