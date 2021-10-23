Business donates $10K to Ferency memorial fund

A Terre Haute business has donated more than $10,000 to a memorial fund honoring Terre Haute police detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.
Embroidery Express, owned by Mary Duncan, donated proceeds from a T-shirt sale to the memorial fund, set up through First Financial Bank to benefit Ferency’s family.
A recent check presentation took place at the business at 601 W. Honey Creek Drive. Ferency’s children, Payton and Nicholas, attended.
About 800 T-shirts were made, with 200 donated to the Terre Haute Police Department.
The T-shirts included Ferency’s name, badge number and end-of-watch date.
Ferency died July 7 when a gunman shot the 30-year officer outside the FBI office on Terre Haute’s west side.
