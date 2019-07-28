Bruce’s History Lessons: Churchill’s (not so) surprising defeat

AP file/Eddie WorthAfter the 1945 election: Britain’s Prime Minister Clement Attlee, standing left, is seen with former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, seated, Canadian Prime Minister McKenzie King, second right, and South African Prime Minister Field-Marshall Jan Smuts, in uniform, on the saluting base, in the Mall, London, on June 8, 1946, for the Victory Day parade. Behind, in uniform, is Britain’s Duchess of Kent, her daughter Princess Alexandra and 11-year old King Feisal of Iraq. Churchill might have led Britain to victory in World War II, but he was defeated by Attlee and the Labour Party on July 26, 1945. Churchill did rebound, becoming prime minister again in 1951.