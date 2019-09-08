Brownstone Manor Senior Apartments at 66 S. 12th St. will host its “Ideas for Life” Senior Expo and Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The event offers businesses, organizations and other exhibitors an opportunity to inform and educate the residents and staff at Brownstone Manor as well as interested members of the community.
Exhibitors will share their products and services. Some will offer snacks, door prizes and giveaways at their tables.
Lunch will be available for $3 with proceeds to benefit the Resident Association.
For more details, contact Karen Burkeybyle at karen.burkeybyle@voaohin.org or 812-244-0701.
