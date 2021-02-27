Brown County State Park’s recent addition to the National Register of Historic Places makes it the state’s largest historic district.
Listing as a historic district recognizes an area that has a high degree of historical integrity in its buildings, structures and landscapes. To be eligible, a district is required to have been associated with events, developments, or people that were important in the history of the state or country. In addition, districts on the National Register must be at least 50 years old and look much the way they did in the past.
The state park on Indiana 46 near Nashville, Indiana first opened in 1929. In the park’s early years, several facilities were developed, including Abe Martin Lodge and overnight cabins. A large portion of the facilities work done shortly thereafter came via the Civilian Conservation Corps, whose members built many of the other existing buildings, shelters, roads, vistas, trails and Ogle Lake, as well as the west lookout tower.
CCC Veterans Company 1557 started its work in the park in 1934, planting forests of trees to help address the severe erosion on hillsides that had been cleared by settlers for timber years before the land was acquired by the state.
Now, with nearly 16,000 acres, Brown County State Park is the largest state park in Indiana and one of the most popular.
Indiana Landmarks staff authored the nomination, partnering with the DNR and supported by local preservation group Peaceful Valley Heritage. Researchers for the nomination documented nearly 70 buildings, sites and structures that contribute to the park’s historical significance.
Brown County State Park is the sixth Indiana state park to be listed on the National Register, joining Shakamak and Turkey Run in the Wabash Valley. Several other Indiana state parks have buildings listed, including the Lusk Home at Turkey Run.
Visit on.IN.gov/browncountysp for more details.
