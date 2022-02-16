Broadway hits take stage at Tilson Auditorium

Indiana State University’s Performing Art Series is bringing classic musicals to Tilson Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 15.
Broadway Tonite Live!, a musical revue, features some of the greatest hits from shows such as Oklahoma, Anything Goes, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line, Phantom of The Opera, Rent, Wicked and more.
Tickets for Broadway Tonite Live! are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $18-$20 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com or visit Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
Masks are required to attend.
