The Brazil Concert Band will present “Broadway, Frogs and Pirates” at 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, rain or shine.
This week’s show, directed by Matthew S. Huber, includes fun music such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” arranged by James D. Ployhar and “A Salute to Spike Jones” with his renditions of “Cocktails For Two,” “Chloe” and a comical twist to “Poet And Peasant Overture” in a setting by Calvin Custer.
“The Golden Age Of Broadway” highlights musicals by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II to include “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma,” “The King And I” and “The Sound Of Music” in an arrangement by John Moss and “Marching Up Broadway” arranged by Robert Lowden with “Cabaret,” “Hey, Look Me Over” and “Consider Yourself.”
From Disney, sail forth with “Pirates Of The Caribbean” arranged by Ted Ricketts and hop around with “The Walking Frog” by Karl L. King, which was a favorite of the late Harold Plunkett who was a WWII waist gunner in the Army Air Corps.
The park stand will have a chicken noodle dinner by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org or its Facebook page.
