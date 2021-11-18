The Parke County covered bridge town of Bridgeton will host its annual Country Christmas celebration Nov. 26 through 28 and Dec. 3 through 5.
Hours throughout the historic district are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Individual shops will be open and the 1878 Barn and the Artisans Barn at the Mill will be full of vendors.
Children can visit Santa in the 1822 Case Log Cabin from 1 to 3 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays. All ages can enjoy a seasonal meal at Collom’s General Store.
Shoppers can visit the Bridgeton Mill for food and organic stone ground products; and the 1878 House, 1822 Log Cabin and Old Barn New for gifts, antiques and handmade crafts. Bill Robison will perform Christmas music on his dulcimer in the 1878 Barn.
There’s no admission and ample free parking will be available.
Bridgeton is nine miles south of Rockville and eight miles east of Rosedale; or take Indiana 59 North from Brazil to the Bridgeton highway sign. Follow the signs on each route. For more information call 765-548-2093.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.