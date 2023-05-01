Greetings fellow Wabash Valley Bridge enthusiast. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The April 24 game had 18 players. Results, all listed earning points; 1st place Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed, 2nd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 3ed Thomas Siefert and Diane Scoot, 4th Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld, 5th Jane Mills and Connie Shattuck.
Later that day the “fun” bridge group held a game with 16 players. Results, all listed; 1st place north / south Phillip Smith and Jane Mills, 2nd Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, 3rd Dale Johnson and Mary Halsted. East / west 1st place Art Western and Robert Cowden, 2nd Charles Bryan and James Buffington, 3rd Michael Butts and Ann Staats, 4th Brad Phillips and John Wright.
The Terre Haute / Paris virtual game on April 24 had a field of 20 players participating. Results, all listed; 1st place Milt Van Reed and James Kirtley, 2nd James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, 3rd Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, 4th Richard Easton and Michael Miedema, 5th Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely, 6th Judith Harris and Richard Easton, 7th Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters, 8th M Sue May and Charles Parks, 9th Jane Mills and Linda Easton, 10th John Wright and Jana Tyler.
The April 26 game had 16 players. Results, all listed; 1st place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, 2nd Tana Holt and Noreen Bryant, 3rd James Buffington and Mark Greenwell, 4th Charles Parks and Diane Scott, 5th James Kirtley and Patty Cottom, 6th Shafaat Dalal and Michael Butts, 7th Toni Smith and Jane Mills, 8th Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips.
The first Friday and the third Friday of the next few months will have a non points paying instructional session, with the intent of going back to a points paying game later.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
