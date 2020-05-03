Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Bridge Center members Thomas and Mary Lynn Seifert wanted to make sure best wishes and get well soon feelings are expressed to local members Pat Koger and Jane Mills. Both are recovering from hip surgery. The Seiferts also wanted to convey welcome back wishes to Judy Harris, and Jim and Jane Gormong, who were wintering in Florida and Texas respectively.
Bridge Base Online began hosting a regional-style tournament which began Thursday and ends Sunday. The games will award gold and red master points. Local club partnership of Tana Holt and James “Sonny” Kirtley, and the partnership of Patty Cottom and Mona Sternfeld are scheduled to compete. Patty Cottom needs only 1.5 gold points to secure her Life Master status; Sonny Kirtley needs 6 silver points for his Life Master. Good luck to both from your friends at the Terre Haute Bridge Center.
Kirtley conducted another free bridge lesson via Zoom, which is regularly scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. After a brief review of bidding convention, the class competed in a Bridge Base Online tournament. Our class with a robot partner played against other robot partnerships. Our team finished first earning .6 internal BBO points. The class was pretty happy with this success as this was our fourth attempt at one of these tournaments. Sunday’s lesson will be on bidding strong hands and finding slams.
Dee Ann Hayes thawed out the ham bone saved from Easter dinner and one of my bridge partners, Roger Meneely, cooked it outside over a wood fire with a pot of Great Northern beans. We had the live Zoom lesson playing as the beans cooked. After dinner, we discussed the lesson, bidding, and the virtues of rubber bridge versus duplicate.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more information.
