The 2019 Indianapolis Silver Lining 299er Sectional Bridge Tournament took place Aug. 24-25. Four Terre Haute Bridge Club members took up the tournament’s challenge to “take home a bucket of silver” masterpoints.
Paul Ray and Sherry Ray played in the Saturday afternoon 299er Pairs game, scoring a 43.67% game, third in Strat C of their section. Playing East/West in Section G, Mike Butts and Diane Jordan-Wagner were third in Strat B, earning 0.42 silver masterpoints.
More silver master points are to be awarded at Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament, which will take place Sept. 6-8. Games are available for players of all experience levels. Details are available on the ACBL website and the Terre Haute Bridge Club Facebook page.
Club results for the week starting Aug. 19:
On Monday afternoon, first/second-place winners were Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Mona Sternfeld and Pat Price; fourth, Carolyn Steinbaugh and Nancy Hanley; first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Michael Harmon and Judy Emigh; third, Judith Stoffel and Susan McCarthy. Playing East/West, first/second-place winners were Ann Staats and Sylvia Oster tied with Charles Bryan, Jr. and James Buffington; third, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; second, Tana Holt and Joanna Hebermehl tied with James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; first in Strat B, Sharon Winters and Judith Harris.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Toni Smith and Mark Minar; fourth, Joan Chervenko and Michael Butts tied with Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
For more information regarding the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
