The St. Louis Regional Bridge Tournament was held Aug. 12-18. Players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club made the journey and were rewarded with gold master points for their excellent play.
Michael Miedema joined with Leon Grafe from Kihei, Hawaii, to finish second in Strat X of the Thursday A/X Pairs event. On Friday, they were third in that event. In the Saturday B/C/D event, they were second in B. Altogether, Miedema earned 12.6 gold masterpoints at the tournament.
Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl also played on a number of days at the tournament. On Wednesday, they finished sixth in Strat A of the Regional Side Game 2. On the Thursday continuation of that competition, they placed second, taking third place overall for the event and earning 2.28 gold masterpoints. In the Friday morning session of the A/X pairs game, Van Reed and Hebermehl were 14th in Strat A. In the afternoon session, they finished eighth, gaining 6.62 more gold points. On Saturday, in the Regional Side Game 3, the pair earned an additional 2.13 red points for their excellent play.
Congratulations to Mike, Milt and Joanna for their outstanding play in St. Louis.
Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament will take place Sept. 6-8. Games are available for players of all experience levels. Details are available on the ACBL website and the Terre Haute Bridge Club Facebook page.
Club results for the week starting August 12:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Michael Miedema and Tana Holt; first in Strat B, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second in B, Sue May and Joan Chervenko.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Ruth Erickson and Jane Mills; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; third, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer; fourth, Michael Harmon and Judy Emigh. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan, Jr. and James Buffington; second, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch; third, Ann Staats and Phyllis White.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second overall and first in Strat B, Charles Parks and Michael Butts; second in B, Charles Bryan, Jr. and Tana Holt.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Nancy Hanley and Pat Price; and fourth, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
There was no game Friday afternoon.
For more information regarding the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.