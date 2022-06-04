Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. A good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. May 23 had a 12 player game. Results, all listed earning points; first place Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, second place James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong. Later that evening the “fun bridge” group had a game with 24 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south first place Jan Harmening and Lou Harmerning, second Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert, third David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. East / west first place Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington, second Ann Stats and Michael Butts, third Brad Phillips and John Wright.
May 24 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game: A good field of 24 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell, second James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, third Linda Easton and Diane Jordan-Wagner, fourth Patricia Killeen and John Killeen, fifth Leon Joseph Grafe and Milt Van Reed, sixth Rick Kleinheksel and Floyd McWilliams, seventh Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
The May 25 game had a field of 14 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place James Kirtley and Tana Holt, second Joana Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed, a tie for third place occurs between the teams of Connie Shattuck and Brad Phillips and the partnership of Mark Greenwell and Patty Cottom.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.