The annual all-member business meeting of the Terre Haute Bridge Club will take place Tuesday. A dinner and business meeting will begin at 5:15 pm. The club will provide the dinner. At the business meeting, election of new members to the club Board of Directors will take place. An open bridge game will follow.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Sunday from 1 to 3 pm. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com or visit Kirtley’s web page BridgeJedi.com.
Club results for the week starting February 24:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld; second, Diane Scott and Thomas Siefert; third, Patty Cottom and Mary Lunsford.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Judith Stoffel and Susan McCarthy; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Beth Sager and John Wright; second, Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Art Western; second, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sue May and Patricia Koger; second, Diane Scott and Nancy Hanley tied with Charles Bryan, Jr. and James Buffington who were first in Strat C; second in C, Joan Chervenko and Art Western tied with Michael Butts and Brad Phillips.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Sue May and Mary Lunsford; second, Connie Shattuck and Patricia Koger; third overall and first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; second in C, John Wright and Beth Sager; third in C, Mary Helen Hamilton and Betty Piper.
For more information regarding the weekly schedule of games, visit the website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
