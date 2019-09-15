The Terre Haute Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament took place Sept. 6 through 8. The tournament was an outstanding success due to the hard work of many club members. Although tired from setting up the playing area and preparing snacks and lunch meals for the participants, club members also played well and earned silver master points.
In the Friday evening stratified open pairs, James Gormong and Jane Gormong were fourth; Charles Parks and Michael Butts, fifth; Michael Miedema and Leon Joseph Grafe were third in Strat B; James Dickey and Mary Lunsford fourth in B; Sharon Winters and Judith Harris, fifth in B.
In the Saturday morning stratified open pairs event, James Gormong and Jane Gormong finished second; Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott took first place in Strat B; Shafaat Dalal and Mark Greenwell were third in B; fourth in B, Michael Miedema and Leon Joseph Grafe; fifth in B, Patty Cottom and Carolyn Steinbaugh. In the stratified 299er pairs event, Robert Cowden and Art Western were first in section E.
Saturday afternoon in the stratified open pairs, James Gormong and Jane Gormong took first place; Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott were second. Sue May and Mary Lunsford were second in Strat B.
In the Sunday morning open Swiss Teams event, James Gormong and Jane Gormong teamed with Leroy Breimeier from Vincennes and Barbara Ahlers from Newburgh to win first place. Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl teamed with Annette Clark and Donald Florida from Indianapolis to take second place. Michael Miedema playing with Jerry Brelage, Brenda Lashbrook and Leon Joseph Grafe placed fifth. Dave Kreemer, Margo Kreemer, Thomas Siefert, and Charles Parks were first in Strat C.
Club results for the week starting Sept. 2:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Tana Holt and Patty Cottom; second, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; first inn Strat C, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
There was no Monday evening Fun-Bridge session.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Richard Holzman and Jane Holzman; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second, Milt Van Reed and Leon Joseph Grafe; third, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; fourth, Sue May and Patricia Koger tied with Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
There was no club game Friday afternoon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
