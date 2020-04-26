Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. We regret to announce the Summer North American Bridge Champions scheduled for July 16 through 26 in Montreal, Quebec, has been canceled. As of now, the Fall North American Bridge Championships scheduled for Nov. 26 through Dec. 6 will still take place in Tampa. ACBL has suspended all play in member clubs until at least May 11.
Terre Haute Bridge Center President James “Sonny” Kirtley conducted his free Zoom video lesson at the regularly scheduled time, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The subject lesson was openings and response to a minor suite. Today, the lesson will be on opening and response to no-trump contracts. Along with prior lessons on the full suite of responses to opening of one of a major; these subjects should give students a very good foundation on which they could build a solid game. Notes on these and other subjects can be found at www.bridgejedi.com.
Tana Holt, who is the longtime bridge partner of Kirtley, reports they competed twice this past week on “Bridge Base Online.” Although Holt and Kirtley could not report any master-points won, Holt said that local player Mark Greenwell plays daily and she is encouraging him to give a report on points he has won recently. I logged on to BridgeBaseOnline.com Sunday afternoon and was surprised to see that 21,000 other users were logged on to the site. BBO offers both a free practice and instruction area as well as a member space with a wide variety of point-paying tournaments and games. Prices to participate in master-points paying games range from $1.75 to $6 per partner per tournament. As most ACBL members must have the gene that compels them to compete, “Bridge Base Online” serves the need to scratch that itch until face-to-face action can return.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. For more details, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
