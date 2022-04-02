Greetings fellow Wabash Valley bridge enthusiasts. Another good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The Monday, March 21 game had 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; a 3-way tie for first between the teams of James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom, and Charles Parks and Shafaat Dalal. The “fun bridge” group played later that evening with a field of 20 players. Results, all listed earning points; north / south, first Carolyn Steinbaugh and Nancy Shriner, second David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer. East / west, first place Charles Brayan Jr and James Buffington, second Art Western and Robert Cowden.
The March 22 Terre Haute / Paris virtual game had 22 players participating. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second Joan Kendall and Mona Sternfeld, third Tana Holt and James Kirtley, fourth Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell, fifth Charlotte Katzman and Mary Jane Oakley.
The March 23 game had a field of 12 players. Results, all listed earning points; first place Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl, second James Kirtley and Tana Holt, third Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
The March 25 rubber bridge game had a good crowd 10 players competing. A special thanks to some of our new players from Center Point, In including Richard and Brian Boyce, Tom and Donna Courtney, and Jan Meyers.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call (812) 232-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.