The Louisville-Lexington Regional bridge tournament took place Nov. 4 through 10 in Elizabeth, Indiana. In the race horse-themed tournament, players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club often crossed the finish line with a win, place or show result.
In the Wednesday War Admiral Gold Rush Pairs, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom won first place overall in the morning session and fourth overall in the afternoon. In total, they earned 3.39 gold masterpoints. Also Wednesday afternoon, Shafaat Dalal, playing with Barbara Sutherland of Louisville, placed first E/W in Section G3 earning 1.02 red masterpoints.
On Thursday, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl took first place in the morning session of the Open Pairs Side C event. Dalal and Sutherland were fourth in Strat C. In the afternoon session, Van Reed and Hebermehl were first in their section, finishing second overall for the event.
In Friday’s Secretariat Open Pairs, Dalal, playing with Judy Geralds of Louisville, took second place overall in Strat C earning 3.08 gold points. Van Reed and Hebermehl were third overall in the Friday-morning session of the Open Pairs Side E event.
In the Saturday morning session of the Seattle Slew Open Pairs, Dalal and Sutherland placed third in Strat C to earn an additional 1.42 gold points.
Club results for the week starting Nov. 4:
On Monday afternoon, first/second-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Nancy Hanley and Mary Lunsford; third, Joan Chervenko and Pat Price; fourth, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Art Western and Robert Cowden; second, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Gormong and Michael Miedema; second, James Kirtley and Tana Holt tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners Nancy Hanley and Sharon Winters; second, Diane Scott and Tana Holt; third overall and first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; fourth overall, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford; second in Strat C, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert tied with Joan Chervenko and Art Western.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Joanie Kendall and Connie Shattuck.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.