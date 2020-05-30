Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. “Silver Linings Week” has started in all “Virtual Club Games” across the American Contract Bridge League. All local virtual games will pay triple Silver Master-points between Monday through May 31.
At the Terre Haute Bridge Center, the local partnership of Tana Holt and James “Sonny” Kirtley got off to a great start scoring a second place in the first early Monday game. Later that evening the Holt partnership finished first east-west and third over all; earning 5 Silver Master-points all day. Holt said that she and Kirtley plan on playing in as many of this week’s games as Kirtley’s work schedule will allow. Also reported that Jim and Jane Gormong are playing in these events. A reminder that “The Longest Day Games” will be played June 20 and 21. ACBL sanctioning fees for these online games will be donated to the Alzheimer Association, or to The Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Local club president Kirtley gave his regularly scheduled free bridge lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. Attendance is increasing with 13 participants this past week. Strong 2 club openings and slam searching methods were discussed. Our class then participated in a challenge match with Holt, Kirtley’s long-time partner. Holt won the match, which is her third in a row. Someone offered the suggestion that rule by committee tends to come up with less risky decisions, which fits right into Holt’s wheelhouse as she is known as a very aggressive bidder and player. Another student offered that maybe Holt is just a much better player. Kirtley did not except the “much better player” idea and is resolved to try and unseat Holt from her current dominance.
A meeting of the bridge center’s Board of Directors is scheduled for Tuesday. Any new information from this meeting will be shared next week.
As always, remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230 for more details.
