Make plans now to play in Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament, Sept. 6 through 8. Games start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7; and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Lunch will be served Sept. 7 and 8. Drury Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott are offering special bridge rates for players who make reservations before Aug. 29. Details are available on the ACBL website and the Terre Haute Bridge Club Facebook page.
Club results for the week starting Aug. 5:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Judith Harris and Tana Holt; third overall and first in Strat C, Sue May and Thomas Siefert; fourth overall, Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema, second in Strat C, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Judith Stoffel and Susan McCarthy; first in Strat C, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Jim Hughes and Jerre Cline; second, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Judith Harris and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Richard Bernadoni and Charles Parks.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; fourth, Michael Butts and Joan Chervenko.
Friday afternoon first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt tied with Mark Greenwell and Patty Cottom who were first in Strat C.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
