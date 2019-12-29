The new year will soon be here. It’s time to make those New Year’s Resolutions! Do you want to have more fun next year? Do you want to meet new friends next year? Do you want to challenge yourself to keep learning new things next year? Resolve to visit the Terre Haute Bridge Club. If you know how to play bridge, start with the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session. The game starts at 6:30 pm, finishes around 8:30. Come early for introductions. If you are new to the game, or need a refresher, try the Saturday class. You know you’ve been thinking about it. Make 2020 the year you made it happen.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Saturday from 10 am to noon. For more information, contact the instructor, James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting December 16:
Due to the weather, there was no game Monday afternoon or Fun-Bridge session Monday evening. Reminder: On days when the Vigo County schools are closed due to weather, there will be no games at the Terre Haute Bridge Club.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Tana Holt and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Milt Van Reed and James Kirtley; first in Strat B, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second in B, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and James Kirtley; second, Tana Holt and Nancy Hanley; third overall and first in Strat C, Joan Chervenko and Sharon Mason; fourth overall, Sue May and Mary Lunsford; second in Strat C, Charles Bryan, Jr. and James Buffington tied with Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Sue May and Sharon Winters; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
For more information regarding the weekly schedule of games, visit our website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.