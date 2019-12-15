Some players at the Terre Haute Bridge Club have played bridge for decades. Others are relatively new to the game. About three years ago, Paul and Sherry Ray tried playing euchre a few times. One of the euchre players mentioned that they also played bridge. The Rays looked bridge up on the internet and liked what they read. “We were looking for something to fill the void that retirement created. We especially liked that bridge exercises the mind. We feel fortunate that we found something that is fun, stimulating and challenging.”
For those interested in learning about the game, the Rays suggest, “Take lessons at the Terre Haute Bridge Center then jump right in playing in their games. Don’t get frustrated … it takes time to start playing well.” The Rays’ perseverance has paid off. In the less than three years since they started, Paul and Sherry have earned 112 and 69 masterpoints respectively, including silver masterpoints from tournament play. “We used to wonder how players remember so many hands. We are starting to do just that now!”
The Rays conclude, “Playing Bridge is rewarding and a way to make new friends.” Ready to give it a try? Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Dec. 2:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Judith Harris and Tana Holt tied with Pat Price and Joan Chervenko who were first in Strat B; second in B, Joanie Kendall and Mona Sternfeld tied with Diane Scott and Patty Cottom.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were James Kirtley and Diane Jordan-Wagner; second, Phyllis White and Martha Layton; third, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; fourth, Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Suzanne VanReed and Jackie Lower; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden; third, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; fourth, MJ Nasser and Brad Phillips.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Milt Van Reed and Patty Cottom; fourth, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford; fifth, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Connie Shattuck; second/third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; fourth, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.