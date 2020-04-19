Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts in the Wabash Valley. Happy to inform you that the much anticipated “Virtual Club Games” are now being offered by ACBL on “Bridge Base Online.” ABCL currently needs a commitment of an average of six tables (24 players) in order to host a weekly game. At this point the Terre Haute Bridge Center is not in a position to promise the number needed. But, the good news is that the Indanapolis Bridge Center has offered to let The Terre Haute Bridge Center players’ compete through the Indianapolis club. Part of the $6 entry fee would be paid back to the Terre Haute club. In order to compete as a ACBL member from Terre Haute our managing director needs to send the contact person in Indianapolis an email with players ACBL number and assurance of membership in good standing. Very gracious of our fellow players to the east to be so helpful.
As a promotion starting April 15 all master-points in club run games will pay an extra 50% in points earned. At present time an open game at 1:15 p.m. is scheduled every day. Additionally each Monday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. 0 - 500 pairs games are scheduled. April 17th at 6:30 p.m. 0-1500 point game was held, not sure if this is a weekly on-going game or just a special event. John Nichols who is in charge of online games for The Indianapolis Bridge Center reports an average of 10 - 12 tables for the Open pairs games, and 9 - 11 tables for 0 - 500 pairs game.
Spoke to an old partner at the Louisville Bridge Club who reports the “Virtual Club Games” are very popular there. The directors moved their regular weekly games to the online format at regular starting times live face to face games were held. Director Verna Goldberg got 20 tables for her Tuesday 10 a.m. “Virtual Club Game.”
Terre Haute Bridge Center president James “Sonny” Kirtley held his regular free Sunday 1 - 3 p.m. Zoom video class on Easter. Kirtley gave a lesson on what he calls the full suite of responses to an opening of one of a major. Responses covered included; 2 over 1, 1 no trump forcing, Bergen raise, Jacoby 2 no trump, and splinter bids. These rather simple answers to a major opening quickly and completely describe partners hand. Notes on this class are available on www.Bridgejedi.com and also available is a video recording of this and other lessons.
As always remember to treat your partner with kindness and your opponents with respect and good sportsmanship. Visit our website “TerreHauteBridge.com” or call (812)232-1230.
