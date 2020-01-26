Each year, the American Contract Bridge League recognizes players who earned the greatest number of masterpoints during the previous year. One of these ACBL masterpoint races, the Helen Shanbrom Ace of Clubs race, counts only points earned at sanctioned club games. The race is stratified according to the number of MPs players held at the beginning of the year.
A number of Terre Haute Bridge Club members finished in the top 10 of their respective groups in the Unit 130, Central Indiana, 2019 Ace of Clubs competition. In the group of players starting the year with 100 to 200 MPs, James Buffington was eighth. In the category of players starting with 200 to 300 MPs, Patty Cottom was seventh. In the 300 to 500 MP bracket, Thomas Siefert finished fourth.
The club’s more experienced players also finished well in the Unit 130 race. Among players starting the year with 3,500 to 5,000 MPs, James Gormong placed seventh and Jane Gormong eighth. Milt Van Reed was sixth in the 5,000 to 7,500 MP starting bracket.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Jan. 13:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld; second, Milt Van Reed and Michael Miedema; third, Tana Holt and Mary Lunsford.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Michael Butts and James Kirtley; second, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer tied with Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden; first in Strat B, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Michael Miedema; second, James Kirtley and Tana Holt; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second in C, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Tana Holt and Nancy Hanley; second, Sue May and Mary Lunsford; first in Strat C, Mary Lynn Siefert and Thomas Siefert; second in C, Michael Butts and Brad Phillips.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Connie Shattuck and Thomas Siefert; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; fourth, Sue May and Sharon Winters.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.