The Owensboro Fall Sectional bridge tournament took place Oct. 13 through 15. A number of members from the Terre Haute Bridge Club won silver masterpoints for their excellent play.
On Friday afternoon, playing North/South in the open-pairs game, James Kirtley and Tana Holt placed third in Section B. That evening they finished fourth overall in Strat A. Also that evening, Joanna Hebermehl and Milt Van Reed placed third N/S in their section.
In the Saturday morning open pairs, playing E/W, Kirtley and Holt placed third in Section B. Saturday afternoon, Van Reed and Hebermehl were third playing N/S in Section A.
In the Saturday afternoon novice-pairs event, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray won first place among E/W pairs and second place overall.
On Sunday, Hebermehl and Van Reed joined with Donald Florida and Annette Clark from Indianapolis for the open Swiss Teams event. The foursome took third place overall in Strat A earning each team member 3.9 silver masterpoints
Club results for the week starting Oct. 7:
On Monday afternoon, first/second-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Tana Holt and Patty Cottom who were first in Strat B; third overall and second in B, Toni Smith and Beth Sager; fourth overall, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third in Strat B, Pat Price and Joan Chervenko tied with Mona Sternfeld and Joanie Kendall tied with Diane Scott and Sue May.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening; second, Michael Butts and Brad Phillips. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Ann Staats and James Buffington; second, Norma Beymer and Phyllis White.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Diane Scott and Mona Sternfeld; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; third, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle.
There was no game Friday afternoon.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.