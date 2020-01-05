On Christmas Eve eve, the Terre Haute Bridge Club Fun-Bridge players had another fun party. Check out the club’s Facebook page to see the kind of fun you could be having every week. Note that Christmas sweaters are always optional.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Dec. 23:
Monday afternoon first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Beth Sager and John Wright; second, Phyllis White and Martha Layton. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
There was no game Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. Even bridge players take Christmas off.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Shafaat Dalal and Patty Cottom; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
