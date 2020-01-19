When reading about winning players at bridge tournaments, one may encounter designations such as “third in Flight A,” “first in Flight B” or “second in Strat B.” The terms “Flight” and “Strat” refer to categories into which players are grouped based upon their experience as measured by the total number of masterpoints they have earned previously.
In flighted events, partners play only against other pairs in the same flight. A typical division is that Flight A can include players with masterpoints ranging from 0 to infinity; Flight B players have masterpoints ranging from 0 to 750; Flight C includes only those with 0 to 300 MPs. Categories for a given pair are typically based on the player with the higher number of MPs. Pairs can play up, but not down. For example, a pair for which the more experienced player has 50 MPs can play in Flight A, B or C. A pair for which the more experienced player has 700 MPs can play in Flights A or B, but not C. A player with 1,000 MPs can play only in Flight A. Awards are made within each separate Flight.
The term “Strat” is short for “Stratification.” In a stratified event, players are classified according to masterpoints held. At a tournament, typical stratification might be: Strat A (4,000+ MP), Strat B (1,500-4,000 MP), Strat C (0-1,500 MP). Stratification limits vary depending upon the nature of the tournament or club event, and may be based on the average MPs of the partners. In a stratified event, the pairs compete against all others regardless of their respective Strats. Outcomes, however, are designated within each Strat. Top awards can go to players from any Strat. Strat C players can win Strat A or Strat B masterpoint award levels. However, Strat A players are not eligible for Strat B or C awards.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Jan. 6:
Monday afternoon first-place winners were Sue May and Patty Cottom; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; third, Noreen Bryant and Diane Scott.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Judith Stoffel and Susan McCarthy; first in Strat B, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
There was no game Tuesday evening.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Diane Scott and Mona Sternfeld; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; third, Nancy Hanley and Pat Price; first in Strat C, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second in C, Joan Chervenko and Sharon Mason.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Joan Chervenko and Thomas Siefert; second, David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer; third, Patty Cottom and Mary Lunsford.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
