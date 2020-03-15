James Gormong and Jane Gormong played in one last tournament before returning to Terre Haute. At the McAllen, Texas, sectional tournament, the Gormongs finished first in their section and second overall in the Feb. 28 A/X pairs event. In the Saturday morning session of the Herman Westbrook Pairs Event, they were third in their section and fourth overall. That afternoon, the Gormongs placed first in their Section. In the Sunday Swiss Teams event, playing with their favorite Texas teammates, Clyde Tarbutton and Tommy Latham, they placed third.
Late on March 12, the ACBL announced that the spring North American Bridge Championships scheduled for March 19-29 in Columbus, Ohio are cancelled. Due to the spread of COVID-19, local health and governmental authorities in Ohio banned mass gatherings of more than 100 people. The ACBL reminds players, “As cold and flu season continues, remember to practice good hygiene. Washing your hands thoroughly or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer will go a long way, and if you’re sick, you should stay home to protect others.” Good advice for tournaments and local clubs.
Speaking of tournaments, mark your calendars for Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament. This year that tournament will take place Sept. 18 through 20.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday in the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com or visit Kirtley’s webpage at BridgeJedi.com.
Club results for the week starting March 2:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Tana Holt and Sharon Winters; second overall and first in Strat B, Mona Sternfeld and Joanie Kendall; third overall, Thomas Siefert and Diane Scott; fourth, Sue May and Patricia Koger; second in Strat B, Patty Cottom and Connie Shattuck.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; first in Strat B, Beth Sager and John Wright. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Roger Meneely and Brad Phillips; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
There was no game Tuesday evening.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; second, Sue May and Patricia Koger; third, Mary Lunsford and Michael Miedema; fourth, Tana Holt and Diane Scott; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; second in C, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Connie Shattuck and Thomas Siefert; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Sharon Winters and Mary Lunsford tied with Mark Greenwell and James Buffington tied with Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
