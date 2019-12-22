For countless centuries young people have benefited from the counsel of their mothers. Such advice extends to playing bridge. The summer before Jan Harmening started college, her mother and an “older” young woman taught Jan and a few of her friends the basics of bridge. Passing on such knowledge was not uncommon. Lou Harmening’s mother taught him the game when he was in high school. According to Lou, she said he “might need to know it” when he got to college.
How right their mothers were. As students at DePauw, Jan and Lou met to play bridge on a blind date arranged by their respective roommates. Jan points out that, “Without bridge we might never have met in 1959.” The partnership has stood the test of time. The Harmenings have been married for 57 years.
The Harmenings play at the Terre Haute Bridge Club only in the Monday evening Fun-Bridge sessions. They don’t track their master points or play in tournaments. The pair advise others to learn the game and “Play for the enjoyment, companionship, and challenge for the mind.”
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Dec. 9:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld; second, Sue May and Joan Chervenko; third, Tana Holt and Mary Lunsford.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place overall and first in Strat B winners were David Kraemer and Margo Kraemer; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second in Strat B, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Art Western and Robert Cowden; second, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom tied with Michael Harmon and John Wright, tied with Diane Jordan-Wagner and James Kirtley.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Diane Scott and Mona Sternfeld; second, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; third, Nancy Hanley and Pat Price; fourth, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Connie Shattuck and Thomas Siefert; third, Tana Holt and Sharon Winters tied with Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.