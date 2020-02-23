The Sweetheart Swiss Sectional Bridge Tournament was held Feb. 15-16 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club were pleased to earn silver master points at the tournament even though the points were not heart shaped. In the Saturday Open Swiss Teams event, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl joined with Donald Florida and Annette Clark form Indianapolis to take first place. In that same contest, James Kirtley, Tana Holt, Patty Cottom, and Mary Lunsford earned a silver master point for their play in Section A.
On the Sunday Open Swiss, Van Reed, Hebermehl, Florida, and Clark finished second overall, bringing their tournament total to 18.2 silver master points. Kirtley, Holt, Cottom and Lunsford tied for first place in Strat C to earn 3.1 silver points for the weekend.
The annual all-member business meeting of the THBC will take place March 10. The carry-in dinner and business meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. Election of new members to the club’s board of directors will take place. An open bridge game will follow.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Sunday from 1 to 3 pm. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com or visit Kirtley’s web page BridgeJedi.com.
Club results for the week starting February 10:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Tana Holt and Mary Lunsford; third, Connie Shattuck and Pat Price; fourth, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley; first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan, Jr. and James Buffington; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Patty Cottom and Mary Lunsford tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; first in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Sharon Winters; second, Nancy Hanley and Patsy Price; first in Strat C, Michael Butts and Brad Phillips; second in C, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle.
There was no game Friday afternoon.
For more information regarding the weekly schedule of games, visit the website TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
