Greetings fellow bridge enthusiasts of the Wabash Valley. Happy to report that locally the state of the game is strong.
Currently ACBL games at the Terre Haute Bridge Center are suspended until at least the end of March. Thankfully, due to both past and present stewardship by leadership the club is both emotionally and financially solid. The Terre Haute Bridge Center is in excellent position to weather even an extended dark period. Live person-to-person games will resume when safe.
Good news is that several online options are available for the avid player or beginner. Bridge Base Online offers a variety of games that can be played with either a live partner against a live partnership, or against a robot partnership with a robot partner. Daily online “Support Your Club ACBL Black Point Game” events take place each day several times a day. Winners can earn black masterpoints, and a majority of the entry fees will be given back to the local club of an ACBL member participant. According to a recent ACBL email, Bridge Base Online is developing a way to play in games limited to only members of a specific local club. This would be great to track local point races.
Terre Haute Bridge Center president James “Sonny” Kirtley has a website at www.Bridgejedi.com that goes along with his free lessons. A blog that is connected to the website gives a review of past lessons with the highlight of major points listed (great for review). Kirtley has developed a method he calls “The Principles Driven Approach to Learning Bridge.” Instead of the student just memorizing a certain number of conventions, Sonny tries to get his followers to deduce the proper bid to make based on the seven or so basic principles that are the corner stone of his system. Terre Haute is very lucky to have such a person willing to share his knowledge just because he loves to teach.
Only the March 16 afternoon game has yet to be reported.
Results for Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; second place, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert.
Always remember to be kind to your partner and use good sportsmanship with your opponents. For more information visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
