A Sectional Tournament at Clubs for ACBL District 11 took place June 24 through 30. In the STaC, players at clubs across portions of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia played identical hands during the same time slots. All results were compared and silver master points awarded to the most successful pairs. Many players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club did very well in this competitive tournament.
In Monday afternoon open pairs session, with 16 tables competing, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl placed second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong were third and Carolyn Steinbaugh and Shafaat Dalal took fifth place in Strat C.
In the Tuesday evening open pairs, Judith Harris and Michael Miedema won first place. James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong tied for fourth place and James Dickey and Mary Lunsford finished fifth in Strat B.
On Wednesday morning, with 51 tables participating, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray were 11th in the open pairs competition. In the Friday afternoon 75-table open pairs event, Shafaat Dalal and Connie Shattuck finished fourth overall and first in Strat C. Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt took sixth place overall.
In the Saturday afternoon open pairs in which 65 tables participated, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl won first place; Judith Harris and Sharon Winters finished third; James Gormong and Michael Miedema were seventh; Rana Arora and Max Mohan Arora were 13th. In Strat C, John Wright and Richard Bernadoni placed second; Mark Greenwell and James Buffington were fifth. Congratulations to all THBC members who won silver masterpoints in the STaC.
Club results for the week starting July 8:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Thomas Siefert; second overall and first in Strat C, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills; third overall, Tana Holt and Mary Lunsford tied with Sue May and Joan Chervenko; second in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and Toni Smith.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; third, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Marty Bell and Dave Bell; third, Toni Smith and Linda Reynolds tied with Suzanne VanReed and Robert Cowden.
Tuesday evening first-place winners were Judith Harris and Tana Holt; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Sharon Winters and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Pat Price; second, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; third, Shafaat Dalal and Joan Chervenko; fourth, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray.
Friday afternoon first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second overall and first in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and Mark Greenwell; third overall, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second in Strat C, Shafaat Dalal and Connie Shattuck.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
