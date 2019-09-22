The Terre Haute Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament took place Sept. 6 through 8. At the tournament, 90 players earned silver master points. At the top of the list were James Gormong and Jane Gormong who each earned 20.4 MPs. Sixth on the list was Noreen Bryant with 9.0 MPs.
Other Terre Haute Bridge Club members earning silver MPs include: Diane Scott, Milt Van Reed, Joanna Hebermehl, Michael Miedema, Charles Parks, Mary Lunsford, Sue May, Shafaat Dalal, Mark Greenwell, Michael Butts, Patty Cottom, Thomas Siefert, Margo Kraemer, David Kraemer, Sharon Winters, Judith Harris, Sherry Ray, Paul Ray, Carolyn Steinbaugh, Charles Bryan Jr., James Dickey, Tana Holt, John Wright, Beth Sager, Richard Bernardoni, Mary Hamilton, Betty Piper, Robert Cowden, Art Western, James Buffington, Jane Mills, Toni Smith, Nancy Hanley, Joan Kendal and James Kirtley.
The club extends special thanks to its sponsors who provided coupons for door prizes: Applebee’s, Azzip Pizza, Longhorn Steakhouse, McAlisters Deli, Magdy’s, Olive Garden, Pizza Hut, Logan’s Rib-Eye, Texas Road House, and TGI Fridays.
Don’t forget, the THBC will be experimenting with a novel arrangement of partners for a special fun game on Oct. 5. The plan is to pair one of the club’s experienced players with a less-experienced partner.
Non-club members and those who have never played bridge in the duplicate style are welcome. If you’ve been wondering what bridge at the club is like and want to try it first-hand, the Saturday game is a perfect chance. You can play with one of your social bridge partners or an experienced partner who can serve as a personal guide.
The game will start at 12:30 p.m.; come a bit early to meet new friends. As always, your first game at the club is free. If you are interested, call the number at the end of this column and the club will ensure you have a partner. Note especially that this is for fun!
Club results for the week starting Sept. 9:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Toni Smith and Mark Minar; second, Judith Harris and Sharon Winters; third, anonymous; fourth, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second overall and first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; second in C, Phyllis White and Norma Beymer. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Art Western and Robert Cowden; second, Charles Bryan Jr. and Sylvia Oster; first in Strat B, Margo Kraemer and David Kraemer.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, Tana Holt and Patty Cottom.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Sharon Winters; in a three-way tie for second, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle tied with Diane Scott and Noreen Bryant, and with Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; fifth, Nancy Hanley and Pat Price.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second overall and first in Strat B, Mary Helen Hamilton and Betty Piper; second in B, Patricia Koger and Thomas Siefert.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
