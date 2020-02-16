Terre Haute Bridge Club members Jane Gormong and Jim Gormong played in the Magic Valley Sectional Bridge Tournament Jan. 24 through 26 in Harlington, Texas. On Friday of the tournament, the Gormongs took first place overall in the afternoon session of the Jim Bagley Pairs Event and fifth in their section that evening. They continued their winning streak on Saturday, taking fourth place overall in the morning session of the Laverne Hill A/X Pairs and second overall in the afternoon session.
On Sunday, the Gormongs combined forces with Tommy Latham of White House, Tennessee, and Clyde Tarbutton from Port Isabel, Texas, to play in the Doris Allen Swiss Teams Event. Jane Gormong reports that the combination of a retired professional bull rider, a nonagenarian and two Hoosier snowbirds was a good matchup. They finished in first place.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday at the club. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com or visit his webpage BridgeJedi.com.
Club results for the week starting Feb. 3:
Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Mary Lunsford; second, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl tied with Patty Cottom and Connie Shattuck.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; second, Beth Sager and John Wright. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Brad Phillips and Roger Meneely.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were Charles Parks and Richard Bernadoni; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; third, Sharon Winters and Tana Holt; fourth, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Mary Lunsford; second overall and first in Strat C, Art Western and Joan Chervenko; third, Sharon Winters and Nancy Hanley tied with Sue May and Patricia Koger; second in Strat C, Mary Lynn Siefert and Thomas Siefert.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Nancy Hanley and Patty Cottom; second, Sharon Winters and Mark Greenwell tied with Michael Harmon and Nena Schreiber tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
