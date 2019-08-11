The Pocket-City Sectional Bridge Tournament took place July 19-21 in Evansville. Several players from The Terre Haute Bridge Club won silver masterpoints for their excellent play in the event.
In the Saturday morning Open-Pairs competition, Michael Miedema joined forces with Donald Florida of Indianapolis to take first place. Sue May and Mary Lunsford finished second. In the afternoon Stratified Open Pairs, Miedema and Florida took second place; May and Lunsford tied for third place in Strat B of their section.
In the Saturday morning 299er pairs competition, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray were third in Strat F. John Wright and Diane Jordan-Wagner were fourth in Strat E of their section. In the afternoon 299er pairs, the Rays won first place overall.
In the Sunday Open Swiss-Teams competition, Miedema and Florida teamed with Terrell Holt and Sondra Holt from Lexington, Kentucky, and finished in second place.
Make plans now to play in Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament, Sept. 6 through 8. Games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served Saturday and Sunday. Details are available on the ACBL website and the Terre Haute Bridge Club Facebook page.
Club results for the week starting July 29:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters; third, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; fourth, Joan Chervenko and Nancy Hanley; fifth, Pat Price and Carolyn Steinbaugh; first in Strat C, Shafaat Dalal and James Buffington; second in C, Connie Shattuck and Jane Mills.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-place winners were Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; second, Jan Harmening and Lou Harmening. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Toni Smith and Linda Reynolds; second, Art Western and Robert Cowden.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Gormong and Michael Miedema; second overall and first in Strat B, Charles Parks and Michael Butts; second in B, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Sue May and Patricia Koger; second, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; third, Jane Mills and Don Darnell tied with Mary Lynn Siefert and Thomas Siefert.
Friday afternoon first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second overall and first in Strat C, Shafaat Dalal and Connie Shattuck; third, Sharon Winters and Patty Cottom; fourth, Thomas Siefert and Patricia Koger; second in Strat C, Michael Butts and Diane Jordan-Wagner.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
