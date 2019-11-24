Partnerships are an essential element in the game of bridge. In the bidding and when playing defense, clear communication is essential. Some partnerships are as short-lived as a few games played with a stranger at a tournament. Others may last decades.
One of the longer-lasting partnerships at the Terre Haute Bridge Club, is that of Mary Lynn Siefert and her husband Tom. Mary Lynn started playing social bridge while a student at DePauw. Tom played duplicate in Chicago in the 1960s when Goren and Schenken systems were played.
After their marriage, the Sieferts moved to Terre Haute in 1967. Here they found kindred spirits and, as Mary Lynn points out, “ISU faculty groups cemented our love for the game.” Around 2010, they joined the Terre Haute Bridge Club and learned the American Standard system of bidding. Mary Lynn reports that at the club, “Everyone was so welcoming and encouraging.” The encouragement and their own practice have brought success. Mary Lynn and Tom now have earned 320 and 472 masterpoints respectively.
Despite their success, the couple admit that partnering with one’s spouse has its challenges. “The drive home is often silent. However, by the time we enter the front door, everything is good. Once home, we gush over the tasty, home-baked treats provided by the club’s directors and the friendly competition we enjoy. We have met so many wonderful people who ‘bring so much to the table.’”
When asked what advice she might have for newer players, Mary Lynn responded, “Everyone has subpar games. It’s like falling off a horse. You go back to the Center for the next game. Don’t get too high or too low about a game. Enjoy and have fun!”
If you are ready to join in the fun, with or without a partner, remember there are bridge lessons offered at the club every Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Nov. 11:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; second, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; third, Nancy Hanley and Mona Sternfeld; fourth, Mark Greenwell and Sharon Winters.
Due to the cold and snow, there was no Monday evening Fun-Bridge session.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; first in Strat B, Charles Parks and Michael Butts; second in B, James Kirtley and Tana Holt.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners were Joan Chervenko and Diane Scott; second, Sharon Winters and Mary Lunsford; first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray tied with Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert.
Friday afternoon, first-place overall and first-place in Strat C winners were Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; second overall, Noreen Bryant and Mary Lunsford; third, Tana Holt and Judith Harris; fourth, Sue May and Sharon Winters; second in Strat C, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
