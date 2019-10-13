Excitement accompanied the change of seasons at the Terre Haute Bridge Club. There was no bad luck on September’s Friday the 13th when Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl played in the East Peoria Open Sectionals. The pair took first place in the afternoon pairs game. The next day they finished second in the pairs event with a 67 percent game.
On Oct. 2 at the Wednesday club game, Sue May and Mary Lunsford took first place with a 75 percent game. Games in which a pair win 75 percent of the available points are so rare that the ACBL publishes the name of the players in its national monthly magazine, the Bridge Bulletin.
On Oct. 5, the THBC hosted a special experimental game in which veteran players were paired with emerging players. The concept was a success and attracted eight tables of participants. The less experienced players had a chance to learn some additional techniques and the advanced players had the opportunity to meet some of the club’s promising newcomers.
The club plans to have a Saturday game later in October to introduce newer players to the Swiss Team type of competition.
Club results for the week starting Sept. 30:
On Monday afternoon, first-place winners were Mona Sternfeld and Diane Scott; second, Sue May and Sharon Winters; third, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; fourth, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; first in Strat C, Jane Mills and Joan Chervenko.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, playing North/South, first-winners were Michael Harmon and Judy Emigh; second, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; third, Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington; second, Beth Sager and John Wright; third, Art Western and Robert Cowden; first in Strat B, David Kirsch and Deb Kirsch.
Tuesday evening, first-place winners were James Buffington and Mark Greenwell tied with Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom tied with James Gormong and Michael Miedema.
Wednesday morning, first-place winners (with a 75 percent game!) were Sue May and Mary Lunsford; second overall and first in Strat C, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; third overall, Pat Price and Diane Scott; second in Strat C, Charles Bryan Jr. and James Buffington.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; second, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington tied with Mary Helen Hamilton and Patty Cottom.
Saturday afternoon, playing North/South, first-place winners were James Kirtley and Art Western; second, Joanna Hebermehl and Michael Butts; third, Judith Harris and Sherry Ray; fourth, Charles Bryan Jr. and Patty Cottom. Playing East/West, first-place winners were Mona Sternfeld and Sylvia Oster; second, Milt Van Reed and Suzanne VanReed; third, Robert Logsdon and Michael Miedema; fourth, John Wright and Sue May.
For more details on the weekly schedule of games and lessons, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
