In addition to local club games, the American Contract Bridge League sanctions more than 1,100 tournaments each year. Tournaments are classified as sectional, regional and national. Sectional tournaments typically last three days and award silver masterpoints for successful play. This year, Terre Haute’s own Banks-of-the-Wabash Sectional Tournament will take place Sept. 18-20.
Regional tournaments are multi-day events where red and gold masterpoints can be earned. The Indianapolis Crossroads-of-America Regional Bridge Tournament will be held Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Many players from the Terre Haute Bridge Club will travel to the Indianapolis tournament seeking both fun and red/gold masterpoints. Such points are coveted because, in addition to points earned at the local club, players must accumulate designated numbers of silver, red and gold pigmented points to advance through the series of ACBL ranks toward the rank of Life Master.
Three national tournaments, the spring, summer and fall North American Bridge Championships, are staged each year at locations that vary across the U.S. and Canada. These 11-day events draw thousands of players. The spring 2020 NABC is scheduled for March 19 through 29 in Columbus, Ohio.
Bridge lessons for beginning and novice players are offered at the club every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact instructor James Kirtley at jkirtley.official@gmail.com.
Club results for the week starting Dec. 30:
Monday afternoon first-place winners were Milt Van Reed and Shafaat Dalal; second, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; third, Connie Shattuck and Diane Scott.
At the Monday evening Fun-Bridge session, first-place winners were Brad Phillips and Judy Emigh; second, Jackie Lower and Suzanne VanReed; third, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert.
Due to the New Year holiday, there were no games Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
Friday afternoon, first-place winners were Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; second, Shafaat Dalal and Connie Shattuck; third, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; fourth, Mark Greenwell and Richard Dahle; fifth, Mary Helen Hamilton and Betty Piper.
For more information on the weekly schedule of games, visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230. Come with a partner or call and the club will arrange one for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.